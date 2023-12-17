Sathvik Gulakaram clinchs U-9 title at Telangana Academy Chess Tournament

Sathvik topped in the under-9 event ahead of Aadhyan Kukudala and Sampathirao Sree Krishna in second and third spots respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Sathvik Gulakaram clinched the under-9 category title at the second Telangana Chess Academy Chess Tournament at New Takshasila High School, LB Nagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sathvik topped in the under-9 event ahead of Aadhyan Kukudala and Sampathirao Sree Krishna in second and third spots respectively.

Also Read Amazon clinches inaugural Keystone Corporate Cup

In the other clashes, Ishaanth clinched the under-7 title. Ayaanraj Kottapally, Kushal and Ganesh PNVS grabbed top honours in under-11, 13 and 25 categories respectively.

U-7: 1. Ishaanth, 2. Riaan Kurmadas, 3. M Akshara Kalyani; U-9: 1. Sathvik Gulakaram, 2. Aadhyan Kukudala, 3. Sampathirao Sree Krishna; U-11: 1. Ayaanraj Kottapally, 2. Rangamaina Monatej, 3. Meher Prem Mudili; U-13: 1. Kushal, 2. Koppula Hasini, 3. Payyvula Lahari; U-25: 1. Ganesh PNVS, 2. Pavan C, 3. Seera Hemanth.