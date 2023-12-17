Sathvik Gulakaram clinchs U-9 title at Telangana Academy Chess Tournament

Sathvik topped in the under-9 event ahead of Aadhyan Kukudala and Sampathirao Sree Krishna in second and third spots respectively
Hyderabad: Sathvik Gulakaram clinched the under-9 category title at the second Telangana Chess Academy Chess Tournament at New Takshasila High School, LB Nagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Sathvik topped in the under-9 event ahead of Aadhyan Kukudala and Sampathirao Sree Krishna in second and third spots respectively.
In the other clashes, Ishaanth clinched the under-7 title. Ayaanraj Kottapally, Kushal and Ganesh PNVS grabbed top honours in under-11, 13 and 25 categories respectively.
U-7: 1. Ishaanth, 2. Riaan Kurmadas, 3. M Akshara Kalyani; U-9: 1. Sathvik Gulakaram, 2. Aadhyan Kukudala, 3. Sampathirao Sree Krishna; U-11: 1. Ayaanraj Kottapally, 2. Rangamaina Monatej, 3. Meher Prem Mudili; U-13: 1. Kushal, 2. Koppula Hasini, 3. Payyvula Lahari; U-25: 1. Ganesh PNVS, 2. Pavan C, 3. Seera Hemanth.