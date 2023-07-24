Satya bags hat-trick of titles at Telangana Ranking Table Tennis Championship

Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Nikhat Banu of RBI emerged champions in men and women categories respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Winners and runners-up of the First Little Flower High School Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: GSM’s Satya Aspathi bagged three titles in the Under-15, under-17 and under-19 girls category at the First Little Flower High School Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mohammed Ali of AVSC and Nikhat Banu of RBI emerged champions in men and women categories respectively. In the final, Mohammed Ali rallied from a set down to beat Ali Mohammed 4-1. In the women’s section, Nikhat beat Varuni Jaiswal of GSM 4-3 in a thrilling final.

Meanwhile, Trishul Mehra of WTTA won the under youth boys title by defeating LFHS’ Jathin Dev 4-2 (12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7) in the final.

Results: All Finals: U-11 Boys: Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) bt V Srineer Reddy (LFS Uppal) 3-1 (11-4,11-4,6-11,11-5); Girls: Riddhi toro (LFHSTTC) bt V Mahima, Krishna (HVS) 3-0 (11-3,11-9,11-9);

U-13 Boys: Yashvasin (AWA) bt Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSTTC) 3-0 (11-6,11-9,11-8); Girls: K Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt B Srividya (Spars) 3-2 (4-11,12-10,8-11,11-7,11-5);

U-15 Boys: M Karthik Teja (AVSE) bt M Davansh singh (LFHSTTC) 3-2 (11-7,2-11,11-9,8-11,11-7); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt P Jalan (VPE) 3-1 (11-9, 11-4,7-11, 11-5);

U-17 Boys: Jathin Dev (LFHS) bt Shayrya Raj Saxena (AVSC) 3-1 (7-11,11-6, 11-8,11-8), Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Shresta Reddy (GSM) 3-2 (12-10, 7-1, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8);

U-19 Boys: Trishul Mehra (WTTA) bt Jathin Dev (LFHS) 4-2 (12-10,7-11, 11-6,11-7,9-11, 11-7); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt HS Nikthita (VPG) 4-2 (8-11,11-3,10-12,11-7,11-8,11-3);

Men: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Ali Mohammed (AVS) 4-1 (8-11,11-7,11-5,11-9,11-6);

Women: Nikhat Banu (RBI) bt Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) 4-3 (11-9,9-11,13-11,9-11,7-11,12-10,11-7).