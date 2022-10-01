SCCL announces Rs 15 lakh Covid ex-gratia to kin of contract employees

Published: Updated On - 09:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs.15 lakh to the kin of its employees and subsidiaries including contract workers, who died of Covid-19, with effect from March 24, 2020.

The competent authority has accorded approval for payment of ex-gratia to the next kin of contract employees engaged on outsourced activities through contractors or agencies in SCCL. Submission of death certificate from the State government authorities would be required to avail the ex-gratia while other statutory dues as being paid on death of contract employees by their contractor or employers would continue to be paid as per entitlement.

The ex-gratia amount would not be paid in case of a contract worker who was on long unauthorised absence for more than a month. The contractor should certify regarding the attendance of the employee working under his control which shall be counter checked by the Head of Mine or Department. The ex-gratia amount would be paid to the concerned after submission of certificate by the contractor that the worker contracted with Covid-19 on or after March 24, 2020 with medical investigation report and that he or she was engaged regularly before contracted with the virus.

Proof of dependency should be obtained ensuring the authenticity of dependent claiming ex-gratia with Aadhar card or voter identity card or a ration card.

Hospitals concerned including Singareni area hospital would certify that the contract employee had contacted with the virus and undergone treatment at main, area, referral or outside hospitals and under institutional quarantine basing on the documents related to Covid and death certificate.