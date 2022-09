SCCL declares junior assistant written test results

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:30 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday declared the results of a written test conducted in eight districts in the State to fill up 177 vacant junior assistant posts.

The details of test results were posted on SCCL website: www.scclmines.com.

Of the 77,898 candidates, who appeared for the test, 49,328 candidates were qualified.