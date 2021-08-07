Scintillating Lass impresses in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 9:25 am 9:36 am

Hyderabad: Scintillating Lass pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Polonsky (R Ajinkya) 47.5, moved freely. Hard To Toss (Ashhad Asbar) (From 1000/400) 47, eased up. Jean Lafette (Ajit Singh) 48, moved easy. Private Empire (Koushik) 47, handy. Incredulous (Ashhad Asbar) & Exotic Dancer (Deepshanker) 48, pair moved easy.

800m:

City Of Passion (RB) 59, 600/45, good. Top Diamond (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

City Of Blossom (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Different (Surya Prakash) & Master Touch (Md Ismail) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. Princess Daniale (RB) & Be Crimson (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Maximum Glamour (Deepshanker) & Titus (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45,

pair moved well.

1200m:

Dominator (RB) & Cosmic Run (Kiran Naidu) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Scintillating Lass (RB) & Kesariya Balam (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former in fine trim.