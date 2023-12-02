| Scr Cancels Certain Trains In View Of Michaung Cyclone

SCR cancels certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone

South Central Railway has cancelled certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh, certain trains have been cancelled by the South Central Railway.

Accordingly, Secunderabad- Kollam (07129) service running on December 3, Kollam – Secunderabad (07130) running on December 5, MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad (12603) running on December 3, 4 and 5; Hyderabad – MGR Chennai Central (12604) running on December 4,5 and 6, have been cancelled.

Also Read SCR reviews preparedness for ‘Michaung’ Cyclone

Likewise, Secunderabad – Gudur (12710) and Gudur – Secunderabad (12709) services running between December 3 and 6, Tirupati – Lingampalli (12733) running between December 3 and 5 and Lingampalli – Tirupati (12734) running between December 4 and 6, have also been cancelled.

Similarly, Hyderabad – Tambaram (12760) service running on December 3 and 4, Tambaram – Hyderabad (12759) running on December 4 and 5, Tirupati – Secunderabad (12763) running on December 4 and 5 and Secunderabad – Tirupati (12764) running on December 5 and 6 were also cancelled.

Officials said the Secunderabad – Trivandrum (17230) service running on December 3, 4 and 5; Trivandrum – Secunderabad (17229) running on December 5,6 and 7, Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701) and Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702), both running on December 3 and 4 were cancelled.