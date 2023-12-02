Saturday, Dec 2, 2023
SCR cancels certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone

South Central Railway has cancelled certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 2 December 23
Hyderabad: In view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh, certain trains have been cancelled by the South Central Railway.

Accordingly, Secunderabad- Kollam (07129) service running on December 3, Kollam – Secunderabad (07130) running on December 5, MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad (12603) running on December 3, 4 and 5; Hyderabad – MGR Chennai Central (12604) running on December 4,5 and 6, have been cancelled.

Likewise, Secunderabad – Gudur (12710) and Gudur – Secunderabad (12709) services running between December 3 and 6, Tirupati – Lingampalli (12733) running between December 3 and 5 and Lingampalli – Tirupati (12734) running between December 4 and 6, have also been cancelled.

Similarly, Hyderabad – Tambaram (12760) service running on December 3 and 4, Tambaram – Hyderabad (12759) running on December 4 and 5, Tirupati – Secunderabad (12763) running on December 4 and 5 and Secunderabad – Tirupati (12764) running on December 5 and 6 were also cancelled.

Officials said the Secunderabad – Trivandrum (17230) service running on December 3, 4 and 5; Trivandrum – Secunderabad (17229) running on December 5,6 and 7, Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701) and Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702), both running on December 3 and 4 were cancelled.

