SCR cancels certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone

South Central Railway has cancelled certain trains in view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: In view of ‘Michaung’ cyclone hitting coastal Andhra Pradesh, certain trains have been cancelled by the South Central Railway.
Accordingly, Secunderabad- Kollam (07129) service running on December 3, Kollam – Secunderabad (07130) running on December 5, MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad (12603) running on December 3, 4 and 5; Hyderabad – MGR Chennai Central (12604) running on December 4,5 and 6, have been cancelled.
Likewise, Secunderabad – Gudur (12710) and Gudur – Secunderabad (12709) services running between December 3 and 6, Tirupati – Lingampalli (12733) running between December 3 and 5 and Lingampalli – Tirupati (12734) running between December 4 and 6, have also been cancelled.
Similarly, Hyderabad – Tambaram (12760) service running on December 3 and 4, Tambaram – Hyderabad (12759) running on December 4 and 5, Tirupati – Secunderabad (12763) running on December 4 and 5 and Secunderabad – Tirupati (12764) running on December 5 and 6 were also cancelled.
Officials said the Secunderabad – Trivandrum (17230) service running on December 3, 4 and 5; Trivandrum – Secunderabad (17229) running on December 5,6 and 7, Secunderabad – Tirupati (20701) and Tirupati – Secunderabad (20702), both running on December 3 and 4 were cancelled.