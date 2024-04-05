SCR commissions record 148 three-phase electric locomotives during last financial year

The SCR has taken up electrification of rail routes across the zone on a large scale and all the traffic running routes of its network are now electrified, except for the new lines which have been recently constructed lines which are fully or partly under construction.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned a record 148 new three phase electric locomotives during the last financial year, which is the highest-ever number in any year. This is 45 per cent more when compared with the previous best of 102 three phase locomotives commissioned in 2022-23.

The three phase electric locomotives being added to the fleet of SCR have considerable advantages over other traction technologies. These locos have high horse power and can easily haul a full-length 22 LHB coach passenger train at 130 kmph without any hassle.

They also offer a high balancing speed even for freight traffic and reduce the transit time for moving cargo, thereby improving the productivity of rolling stocks.

The new locos are also fitted with Head-on-Generation systems (HOG) for powering the coaches which drastically reduce the use of diesel power cars for powering the rakes and thus saves fuel bill.

The improved availability of electric locomotives in the zone facilitated switching over of 46 pairs of coaching trains from diesel to electric traction in the FY 23-24, which will save Rs 204 crore per annum on the fuel bill of the railways and reduce carbon emission.