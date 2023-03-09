SCR creates history in freight loading

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: For the first time, the South Central Railway (SCR) achieved 122.628 MTs of freight loading as on March 8, surpassing its previous best loading of 122.498 MTs achieved in FY 2018-19. The zone also achieved its best-ever freight revenue since inception by earning Rs. 12,016 crore in originating freight revenue in the current fiscal.

The current year’s freight loading is 12 per cent higher compared to the same period last year. The SCR is also in second place among all Zonal Railways in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved during the current financial year, a press release said.

In terms of commodities, coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 MTs towards total loading, followed by 31.883 MTs of loading of cement. Other major commodities include – food grains: 6.731 MTs, fertilizers: 7.516 MTs, RMSP: 4.181 MTs; iron ore: 1.45 MTs, and 8.672 MTs of containers, petroleum products (POL), and other loading goods.