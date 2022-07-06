SCR to operate Kacheguda – Tirupati special trains

Published Date - 02:51 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, SCR will run six special trains between Kacheguda – Tirupati – Kacheguda via Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Gooty and Kadapa.

Train Number 07297 Kacheguda – Tirupati will start at 10.20 pm and reach at 11 am the next day. After Wednesday, it will run on July 13 and 20. Train No. 07298 Tirupati – Kacheguda will start at 3 pm and reach at 4 am the next day. It will run on Thursday, July 14 and 21.

These special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both directions.

