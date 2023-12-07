| Scr To Run Four Additional Sabarimala Special Trains

SCR to run four additional Sabarimala special trains

To clear rush of Sabarimala passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four additional special trains between various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: To clear rush of Sabarimala passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four additional special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Kacheguda – Kollam (07187) running on December 11, Kollam – Kacheguda (07188) and Secunderabad – Kollam (07193) running on December 13 and Kollam – Secunderabad (07194) running on December 15.

Also Read Operation Nanhe Fariste: Secunderabad RPF rescue 107 children in November

These special trains consist of First AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, AC III tier Economy, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.