SCR to run four additional Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: To clear rush of Sabarimala passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four additional special trains between various destinations.
The special trains include Kacheguda – Kollam (07187) running on December 11, Kollam – Kacheguda (07188) and Secunderabad – Kollam (07193) running on December 13 and Kollam – Secunderabad (07194) running on December 15.
These special trains consist of First AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, AC III tier Economy, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.