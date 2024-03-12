Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Scr To Run Six More Holi Special Train Services Between Various Destinations

SCR to run six more ‘Holi Special’ train services between various destinations

South Central Railway is all set to run special trains between various destinations to clear Holi rush.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 March 2024, 03:57 PM
SCR to run six more ‘Holi Special’ train services between various destinations

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Holi festival season, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 07221 SecunderabadDarbhanga will depart at 7 pm on Thursday (March 21) and arrive at 10 am on Saturday while Train No. 07222 DarbhangaSecunderabad 11.30 am on Saturday (March 23) and arrive at 4.50 am on Monday.

Also Read

Train No. 07227 Hyderabad – Patna will depart at 4.10 pm on Friday (March 22) and arrive at 3 am on Sunday and Train No. 07228 Patna – Hyderabad will depart at 5 am on Sunday (March 24) and arrive at 1.30 pm on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 07229 KachegudaRaxaul will depart at 2.45 pm on Friday (March 22) and arrive at 5.55 am on Sunday and Train No. 07230 RaxaulKacheguda will depart at 7.15 pm on Tuesday (March 26) and arrive at 11 am on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the SCR.

Related News

Latest News