SCR to run six more ‘Holi Special’ train services between various destinations

South Central Railway is all set to run special trains between various destinations to clear Holi rush.
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Holi festival season, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.
Accordingly, Train No. 07221 Secunderabad – Darbhanga will depart at 7 pm on Thursday (March 21) and arrive at 10 am on Saturday while Train No. 07222 Darbhanga – Secunderabad 11.30 am on Saturday (March 23) and arrive at 4.50 am on Monday.
Train No. 07227 Hyderabad – Patna will depart at 4.10 pm on Friday (March 22) and arrive at 3 am on Sunday and Train No. 07228 Patna – Hyderabad will depart at 5 am on Sunday (March 24) and arrive at 1.30 pm on Monday.
Similarly, Train No. 07229 Kacheguda – Raxaul will depart at 2.45 pm on Friday (March 22) and arrive at 5.55 am on Sunday and Train No. 07230 Raxaul – Kacheguda will depart at 7.15 pm on Tuesday (March 26) and arrive at 11 am on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the SCR.