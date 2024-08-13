SCR to run special trains to curb rush during Velankanni festival

These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class and General second sitting coaches, SCR said in a press release
Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush during Velankanni festival to be held in September, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight special trains between Secunderabad – Velankanni.
Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Velankanni (07125) service will run on August 27, 29 and September 4 and 7.
Likewise, the Velankanni – Secunderabad (07126) service will run on August 28, 30 and September 5 and 8.
These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class and General second sitting coaches, SCR said in a press release.