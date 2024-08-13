| Scr To Run Special Trains To Curb Rush During Velankanni Festival

SCR to run special trains to curb rush during Velankanni festival

By C. Romeo Published Date - 13 August 2024, 04:22 PM

SCR

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush during Velankanni festival to be held in September, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight special trains between Secunderabad – Velankanni.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Velankanni (07125) service will run on August 27, 29 and September 4 and 7.

Likewise, the Velankanni – Secunderabad (07126) service will run on August 28, 30 and September 5 and 8.

These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper class and General second sitting coaches, SCR said in a press release.