Seats for all sitting MLAs, says CM KCR

Addressing party leaders, CM KCR said success was assured when the party could highlight its achievements at all forums

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Fighting all, Telangana has emerged as one of the rich States of India, as it was predicted while fighting for its Statehood, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday.

Addressing party leaders, he said success was assured when the party could highlight its achievements at all forums. He made it clear all sitting MLAs would get re-nomination in the ensuing elections.

In Telangana, 56.44 lakh acres of land has already been sown in Yasangi. Groundwater levels increased tremendously with Mission Kakatiya. The Mission Kakatiya programme has worked like a mantra. Over 30 lakh borewells in the State have enough water to support crops, while ponds and check dams are overflowing during the dry season.

Though the Centre wanted meters to be installed for agriculture services, the State government did not do so as it sought to stand by the farmers, he added.

