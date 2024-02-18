Secunderabad Blues rally to earn to win

Published Date - 18 February 2024

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Blues Junior FC rallied from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over Susai Senior FC in the Telangana Football Association’s C-Division Football League clash at Reeds Football Ground Bowenpally on Sunday.

Aman Kumar Yadav opened the scoring to give Susai Senior’s 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. But Secunderabad Blues bounced back through Vishal and Jahil Ali’s strikes in the 35th and 45th minute respectively to turn the tie in their favour.

Results: Secunderabad Blues Jr FC 2 (Vishal 1, Jahid Ali 1) bt Susai Sr FC 1 (Aman Kumar Yadav 1).