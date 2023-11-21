Secunderabad Cantonment’s plight due to inefficient BJP leaders in TS, says KTR

Issues of Cantonment residents will be resolved permanently when the Cantonment is merged with GHMC,” Rama Rao said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said there was a contrasting situation, especially in terms of development between Secunderabad Cantonment and GHMC limits, which was due to the inefficiency of State BJP leaders.

“Issues of Cantonment residents will be resolved permanently when the Cantonment is merged with GHMC,” Rama Rao said, adding that the BRS government had appealed for over 10 times to the union government to allot 100 acres for developing infrastructure, particularly for laying new roads and widening the existing ones. Yet there was no response from the union government, he said during a road show in the Secunderabad Cantonment here on Tuesday.

Even now the BRS government was reiterating that if the Centre allots 100 acres of defense lands, 500 acres would be allotted in Shamirpet, he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also appealed to allot at least civilian areas.

“Chandrashekhar Rao made the formation of Telangana possible. In the same way, he will fight with the union government and get the pattas sanctioned for Secunderabad Cantonment residents in many areas,” Rama Rao said.

Despite the union government’s non-cooperation, Ramanna Kunta was developed and the Patny nala flooding issue was addressed. The BRS government was also supplying 20,000 litres free water to Cantonment residents despite them not falling under GHMC limits, he reminded.

After December 3, the BRS government would offer domestic gas cylinders at Rs.400. Asara pensions would be increased from Rs.2016 to Rs.5,000. All this was being done at a time when the BJP was levying GST on essential commodities and as a result, prices were hitting the roof, he said.

“BJP is resorting to cheap politics by releasing videos on social media against BRS candidate Lasya Nandita, which is condemnable. The BJP should be taught a fitting lesson through your vote” Rama Rao told the people.