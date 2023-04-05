Senior Ham operator VU2RQS passes away in Hyderabad

Senior Ham operator Shanta Ratnam Bhattu, VU2RQS, passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:38 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: A senior amateur radio operator Shanta Ratnam Bhattu, VU2RQS, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 75 and is survived by two sons and grandchildren.

Known by his handle Ratnam, VU2RQS was well known for his interest in homebrewing equipment and in being regular touch with fellow Ham operators on VHF and HF net conferences.

Despite his failing health, Ratnam was regularly attending the net conferences and also any meeting connected with amateur radio activity. He was an active member of the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club (LARC). He suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he passed away.

He was living in Shankarpally village in Rangareddy district. He had retired as the principal of a school in Gurajala.