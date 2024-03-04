Hyderabad: Locals assault transgenders suspected as kidnappers

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the transgenders were moving around the colonies seeking donations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 10:37 AM

Hyderabad: A group of transgenders were thrashed by the locals at Tandur suspecting them to be child kidnappers.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the transgenders were moving around the colonies seeking donations.

The local people caught hold of them at Shivaji Chowk and questionned their presence in their neighbourhood.

Unsatisfied with the reply given by the transgenders the local people thrashed them and handed over to the Tandur police.