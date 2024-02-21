Sevalal’s birth anniversary celebrated in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 06:57 PM

Nirmal: Lambada spiritual leader Sant Sevalal’s 285th birth anniversary was celebrated on grand scale here on Wednesday. Collector Ashish Sangwan, MLAs A Maheshwar Reddy Ramarao Patel and Vedma Bojju and leaders of the community took part in the celebrations and paid tributes to the spiritual guru.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangwan advised the members of the community to follow Sevalal’s teachings and ideals that could be emulated by anyone. He recalled that the saint was born in 1739 and followed non-violence and reformed the society. He said that Sevalal advocated for the rights of women 200 hundred years ago. He added that steps were being taken to resolve challenges of the community.

The Collector further said that the government was observing the birth anniversary of Sevalal as state festival on February 15 by declaring it as a holiday. He stated that the spiritual leader led an ideal life by practicing non-violence and fighting against several social evils.

He promised that steps were being taken to develop Lambadas by implementing schemes, besides ameliorating basic amenities such as road, education, health and transportation in hamlets dwelled by the community. MLAs Maheshwar Reddy, Rama Rao and Bojju also spoke.

Earlier, cultural programmes rendered by Lambada women and children enthralled audiences. Public representatives from the community were felicitated. Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed, DRDO Vijayalaxmi, Sevalal Utsava committee president Thukaram, RDO Rathna Kalyani and many others participated in the celebrations.