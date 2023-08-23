Rythu Bandhu: Rs 7624.74 crore disbursed as assistance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: The State government has successfully completed disbursement of the Kharif (Vanakalam) installment of the Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers on Wednesday. As part of the 11th tranche of the programmme, Rs 7624.74 crore was remitted into the accounts of 68.99 lakh farmers in the State.

The Rythu Bandhu support was intended to enable the farmers to enhance their agriculture productivity. The assistance was given at a rate of Rs.5000 per acre per crop covering a total of 1.52 crore acres. The Rythu Bandhu remittances, which started for the Kharif season on June 26, were fulfilled in less than two months.

Nalgonda district accounted for the highest remittances of Rs.609.67 crore covering 5.87 lakh farmers while in Medchal-Malkajgiri, the disbursement was Rs 33.60 crore covering 35,879 farmers, the lowest in the State. The Rythu Bandhu beneficiary list had an addition of five lakh farmers this time. They included 1.5 lakh farmers who received podu land pattas for over four lakh acres.

The State government, ever since it launched the Rythu Bandhu scheme, has extended a support of Rs.72,815.09 crore as direct benefit into farmers’ accounts, thus baling out farmers as well as the farm sector from economic distress.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending the Rythu Bandhu support to every farmer in the State as per the commitment given by him. He said the Rythu Bandhu assistance being extended to the farmers in a substantial manner would earn a permanent place for the Chief Minister in the hearts of the State’s farmers.

