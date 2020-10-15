Seven check-posts set up to check vehicles: Siddipet Commissioner

Since the by-poll for the constituency is slated for November 3, the Commissioner instructed the staff posted at these check-posts to conduct checks 24×7 to ensure that the by-election is conducted fairly

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said on Thursday that check posts (strategic surveillance teams) had been set up at seven places where major roads lead to Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Davis, who inspected Thornala check-post on Thursday, said the contesting candidates may try to lure voters with liquor and money. He directed them to check each and every vehicle passing through to ensure fair election. The Commissioner also sensitised the personnel to wear masks and use sanitizers to protect themselves from possible coronavirus infection.

