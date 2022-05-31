Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences conducts free medical camp

Hyderabad: Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad is conducting the ‘Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan Free Mega Medical and Health Camp’ for the benefit of all the residents of Telangana from May 23 to June 4. Under the guidance of the Managing Director, Dr. Sarib Rasool Khan, the hospital is providing free medical treatment along with free transport and food to the inhabitants of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

During the free medical camp, all the Specialty & Super speciality services of the hospital including Registration, Doctor Consultations, Treatment, Lab Investigations, Radiological diagnostics, surgeries, post surgical care and medicines are being provided completely free of cost including meals to all the in-patients as well as out-patients.

Free surgeries done in the Camp : Caesarean section, hysterectomy, ovarian cysts, All General surgeries including Hernia & Hydrocele, gall bladder surgery, Cataract Operation, All Fractures, Knee replacement, Hip replacement, Bariatric surgery etc.

Shadan Hospital is a super specialty hospital with inpatient facility for 1000 patients in Hyderabad having specialist consultants covering the faculties of General Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics, ENT, Opthalmology, Gynaecology, Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Radiology etc.

This camp is being conducted every year in memory of the Founder Father – Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan, who was an eminent public figure, philanthropist and a stalwart in the field of education.

This free Mega Medical & health camp is conducted in Shadan hospital under the personal care of it Managing Director Dr. Mohammed Sarib Rasool Khan, with the supervision of secretary Shadan Group Madam Shadan Tehniyat and is helping the residents of Telangana and adjoining states to get the best possible quality medical treatment completely free of cost. Those in need of medical help can visit the hospital and avail these services during the mega medical and health camp.

Daily Out patient – more than 1200

Daily Admissions – more than 350

Major & Minor Surgeries – 35 to 40 daily

Daily Laboratory investigations – 2000 to 2500

MRI – more than 10 daily

CT Scan – 20 to 25

2D echo – 20 to 25

X ray – 200 to 250

Interventional radiological procedure – 10 to 15

Dialysis – 8 to 10

BSL2 Lab services

Blood Bank services

24 hrs Ambulance services