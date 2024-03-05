Shilpa Reddy announces launch of her nonprofit ‘Raising Shakthi Foundation’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Former Mrs India, model and fashion and fitness personality Shilpa Reddy announced the launch of her ‘Raising Shakthi Foundation’, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering women and youth through sustainable living initiatives, focusing on education, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

By integrating sustainable practices into its empowerment programs, the Foundation aims to enhance individuals’ lives while promoting environmental responsibility. As part of its initial efforts, RSF has already taken steps by donating gym equipment worth 12 lakhs to the Society for Rural Development for a sports complex, inaugurated in Musheerabad last month.

“In this poignant journey of my life, it feels like I have come full circle, and now, I sense it’s my moment to give back,” Shilpa Reddy said.

The RSF called upon individuals, communities, and organizations to unite in the noble cause of empowering women and youth to become leaders in building a more sustainable and equitable future.