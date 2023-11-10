Shooter Isha Singh expresses happiness over free medical services at Marri Arundhati Hospital

Isha visited the hospital in Dundigal on Friday and interacted with the patients receiving treatment there. The patients expressed their satisfaction at being provided good treatment free of charge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Star Shooter Isha Singh visited the hospital in Dundigal on Friday and interacted with the patients receiving treatment there.

Hyderabad: Star Shooter Isha Singh described BRS candidate of Malkajgiri Assembly constituency Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who established Marri Arundhati Super Specialty Hospital and provides free medical services to poor people, is an inspiration to the youth.

Isha visited the hospital in Dundigal on Friday and interacted with the patients receiving treatment there. The patients expressed their satisfaction at being provided good treatment free of charge.

Isha expressed happiness that they are providing free medical services to more than 1200 people per day and all operations including heart surgeries were being done free of cost. She praised Rajasekhar Reddy, who built the hospital as per a promise to his mother and is providing free medical treatment to the poor.

Marri Laxman Reddy, doctor Harshavardhan Reddy and other hospital staff participated in this program.