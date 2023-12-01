Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Siddipet BRS leaders confident of Harish Rao improving vote share

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of Siddipet are confident that the Finance Minister T Harish Rao will win with a huge majority from Siddipet for the seventh consecutive time.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:49 PM, Fri - 1 December 23
Speaking to news reporters in Siddipet on Friday, former municipal chairman K Rajanarsu has said Harish Rao will increase his vote share this time though the percentage of polling has dipped a bit. Stating that they had got a tremendous response during the election campaign, he thanked the people who supported Harish Rao.

Party town President Konda Sampath Reddy, Pala Sairam, Japa Srikanth Reddy, and others were present.

