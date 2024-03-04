Siddipet Police traces 657 cell phones registered on CEIR

4 March 2024

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police Siddipet Dr B Anuradha has said that Siddipet police have traced 440 cell phones which were lost and handed them over to owners who lost them since April 20, 2023.

Addressing the gathering while distributing 63 phones to persons who lost them during the last few days in Siddipet on Monday, the Commissioner has said that they could trace these phones because they had registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

Anuradha has said that 2,100 people have registered on the CEIR website so far in Siddipet district since last April 20. She has said that they have traced 657 of them while they could hand over 440 to their owners.

The Commissioner has suggested that people register on the CEIR portal immediately after losing their phone. She has also asked the SHOs at all the stations to conduct educative progammes at their respective police stations’ purview on the need to register the CEIR portal.