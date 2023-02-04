| Signature Green Vibes Festival To Make Its Debut In Hyderabad On February 11

Signature Green Vibes festival to make its debut in Hyderabad on February 11

The one-day extravaganza, promoted by Signature Packaged Drinking Water, encourages and brings to the fore the most authentic expressions from the world of celebrating great music, local community food, and small green acts to give back to nature.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Signature Green Vibes – A Festival with Nature – is all set to make its debut in the city on February 11, at Labyrinth Lake Side Resort, Gandipet.

It is a festival that celebrates nature with great music, locally-inspired food, masterclasses with green creators, green acts, and more.

Reputed chef Kavitha Mantha will bring alive an experience, inspired by locally available ingredients. The audience will also be treated to a one-of-its-kind masterclass by Rakul Preet Singh, and Rahul Bose on their Signature ways of leading a good life and giving back to nature.

The festival will see the audience help restore their surroundings by participating in a lake cleanup and plogging through the day. The price of the limited Early Bird ticket will start from Rs 999 onwards.

Book your tickets at: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/signature-green-vibes