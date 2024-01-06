Singareni plans solar projects in other States

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has asked officials to take up solar projects in other States.

Balram, who held a review meeting with officials of the Singareni thermal and solar power projects here on Saturday, said a team of officials would soon be sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and other States to study solar projects set up there and to undertake commercial projects and if possible to undertake joint venture projects.

Commenting on the remaining 76 megawatts of the 300 megawatts solar plants planned by Singareni Collieries in the first phase, he asked officials to complete it by the end of March and also to complete the tender process of the second phase, 232 MW solar plants being planned by the company.

He directed them to prepare plans to set up solar plants on various water reservoirs and canals in the State. “The tender process for the 800 MW super critical thermal plant to be set up in the premises of Singareni thermal plant should be completed soon,”he directed the officials.

Officials said 852 million units of electricity have been produced through the already completed 224 MW solar plants and 60521 million units of electricity have been connected to the grid through the 1200 MW thermal power station.

Meanwhile, Balram, who also reviewed the coal production, informed that Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would be visiting Odisha in the month end and take up the issue of starting operation in the Naini Coal Block situated in that State. “If everything goes well the final approvals for this block will be completed and coal production will start very soon,” he said.

Though one crore tonnes of coal could be produced from Naini coal block per year, the company had set a production target of 60 lakh tonnes in the first year, he said, adding that the contract for moving coal from Naini coal block to the nearby railway siding had been handed over.

He discussed at length the plans and works of four new mines to be started in this financial year.