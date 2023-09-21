Singareni releases wage board arrears for workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: As promised, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Thursday released the 11th Wage Board dues of Rs.1450 crore to its workers. The arrears were credited in to the bank accounts of over 39,000 employees.

Each employees will be receiving an average arrears of Rs.4 lakh.

According to Director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram, arrangements have been made to pay the profit bonus of Rs.700 crore announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao before the Dasara festival apart from the Performance Linked Reward (PLR) bonus (Diwali bonus) as well, also before the festival.

He handed over arrear cheques to a few employees at Singareni Bhavan.

