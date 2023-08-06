Singareni to introduce new environmental syllabus in its schools

A special syllabus on environmental awareness and dynamism will be taught in all the colleges and schools operating in six districts under Singareni Vidya Sanstha.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) director (Finance & Personnel) N Balaram said Singareni Educational Institutions were preparing a syllabus by gathering information and teaching material from environmental organizations such as World Wildlife Fund, Bird Watchers and Telangana State Forest Department to give an inspiring explanation on the environment.