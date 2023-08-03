Singareni plans to produce 200 lakh tonnes coal next fiscal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) has plans to produce 200 lakh tonnes of coal from its four new opencast mines in the next financial year.

Company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials on Thursday, directed them to start operations from the new opencast mines from December. Efforts should be made to start production in Naini Coal (Odisha), VK Coal Mine (Kothagudem), Rompedu Open Cast (Yellandu) and Goleti Open Cast (Bellampalli) by the end of the current fiscal, he said.

The CMD asked officials to take measures to complete all the formalities with regard to Naini mines by December and start production next January. Similarly, VK Coal Mine and Rompedu Open Cast Mines should be readied by October and production should start from December, he said, adding that Goleti Open Cast production should start production from January.

The company has plans to produce 100 lakh tonnes from Naini Coal mine, 40 lakh tonnes from VK Coal Mine, 20 lakh tonnes through Rompedu Open Cast and 35 lakh tonnes from Goleti Open Cast.