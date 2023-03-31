Singareni to lay railway line from Naini coal mine

The 566th Singareni Board of Directors Meeting held under the chairmanship of company CMD N Sridhar decided that till the railway line was laid, coal would be transported through trucks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

The 566th Singareni Board of Directors Meeting held under the chairmanship of company CMD N Sridhar decided that till the railway line was laid, coal would be transported through trucks

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) board has taken a decision to lay a railway line from the Naini Coal opencast mine situated in Angul district of Odisha, to the nearest railway station to transport coal.

The 566th Singareni Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of company CMD N Sridhar decided that till the railway line was laid, coal would be transported through trucks to the nearby Handapa railway station for supplying coal to various clients across the country. Sridhar said the company was planning to produce 1 crore tonnes of coal per annum from the Naini Coal opencast mine.

The board also approved the Ramagundam OC-2 expansion project and removal of overburden of Koyagudem opencast mines. The Board also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the construction of Rapid Gravity Filter Beds to purify 35 million litres of Godavari water per day.