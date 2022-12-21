SCCL registers record 2.24 lakh tonne coal production on Dec 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) recorded the highest daily coal production of 2.24 lakh tonnes on Tuesday and dispatched a record 2.35 lakh tonnes of coal.

As per a tweet from the company’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Team Singareni ”achieved highest ever daily coal production and dispatch in this FY by producing record 2.24 lakh tonnes and dispatching 2.35 lakh tonnes on Dec 20. N Sridhar, C&MD congratulated all employees and advised them to continue the tempo in coming days.”

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar said in a statement that the State government was implementing several welfare schemes and programmes for the company’s employees and workers. He said the company was providing compassionate employment to children of employees who were declared medically unfit or who died while in service. The worker declared medically unfit was being provided Rs.25 lakh or a monthly pension of Rs.26,293, he said .

Similarly, super speciality medical treatment was being provided to workers and their parents and also increased the matching grant given to families of workers who died in the accident by 10 times, he said and added that the government has also increased employees retirement age to 61 years.

He further stated that interest-free housing loan to employees was increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs10 lakh and air-conditioners has been installed in all the quarters of the employees. The company was providing free power to workers. Other measures include payment of fees for workers’ children pursuing higher education and profit sharing bonus for the employees .

The Singareni coal reserves stretch across 350 km of the Pranahita – Godavari valley of Telangana with proven geological reserves aggregating to 8791 million tonnes. SCCL is currently operating 20 opencast and 24 underground mines in four districts of Telangana with a manpower of around 43,895.