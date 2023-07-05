Singareni to start operations in 3 open cast mines from December

The company is planning to start operations in VK Coal Mine (Kothagudem), Rompedu Open Cast Mine (Yellandu) and Goleti Open Cast Mine (Bellampalli)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will start operation of its three open cast mines from December. The company is planning to start operations in VK Coal Mine (Kothagudem), Rompedu Open Cast Mine (Yellandu) and Goleti Open Cast Mine (Bellampalli).

Singareni Company chairman and managing director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting on Wednesday, directed officials to make necessary arrangements to start operations in these three open cast mines by the year end.

Although the annual production target for VK Coal Mine has been fixed at 43 lakh tonnes, the company wants to produce at least 7 lakh tonnes of coal this year, he said, adding that the company was expecting to produce at least 3 lakh tonnes of coal this year against the annual coal production target of 20 lakh tonnes from GK open cast mine (Rompedu OC) and from Goleti open cast mine 5 lakh tonnes against the annual production target of 35 lakh tonnes.

The CMD asked the officials to take steps to start operations in the Naini coal block located in Odisha. To achieve the target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production during the current fiscal there was a need to start operations in all these mines, he said.

Also Read Telangana: Singareni coal production in 1st quarter stands at 171 lakh tons