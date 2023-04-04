SIT officials question TSPSC candidates from Mallial

As part of the investigation, the SIT team came to Mallial on Tuesday and summoned a few candidates to the mandal headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Jagtial: Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak case on Tuesday questioned a few job aspirants appearing for Group-I prelims and other examinations from Mallial mandal.

A native of Thatipalli of Mallial mandal, A. Rajashekhar Reddy is the second accused in the case. Opposition parties, alleging that a large number of candidates from Mallial mandal appeared in Group-I and other examinations conducted by TSPSC, had alleged many of them scored high marks.

As part of the investigation, the SIT team came to Mallial on Tuesday and summoned a few candidates to the mandal headquarters. About five to six job aspirants including an RTC employee were questioned.