Slain Forest official’s daughter Kruthika wins gold in State-level Athletics Championship

Ch Kruthika won a gold medal in long jump at State Level Sub-junior Athletics Championship held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

The daughter of slain FRO, Ch Srinivas Rao, Ch Kruthika, won gold medal at State Level Sub-junior Athletics Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The soul of slain FRO, Ch Srinivas Rao must be happy and smiling, the reason – his daughter Ch Kruthika won a gold medal in long jump at State Level Sub-junior Athletics Championship held in Hyderabad at Gachibowli stadium on Tuesday.

She once again proved her determination to fulfill her father’s desire to see his child excel in athletics. With her father’s inspirational words in her heart, she ran at her full speed on the track, took a leap off the takeoff board and landed at a distance of 3.46 metres to clinch the gold.

Also Read Kothagudem: Yerrabodu Gutti Koyas pay tributes to slain FRO

Kruthika, studying sixth standard in a private school in Kothagudem also won gold medal in long jump event in under-10 category at District Level Sub-junior Athletics Championship organised by Bhadradri Kothagudem District Athletic Association in November last week.

The association’s district coach P Nagender told Telangana Today that he expected the girl to excel at the State level event after watching her performance at the district level event. “Thankfully she kept her promise made to her father and earned laurels to the district” he added.

It might be recalled that soon after winning the medals at the district level event she told the media her father told her to win a gold medal in the event and always encouraged her to excel in athletics. She dedicated the medals to her father.

Kruthika’s father was killed on Nov 22 following a brutal attack by podu cultivators at Yerrabodu Guthikoya habitation in Chandrugonda mandal in the district.