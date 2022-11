Southern Stars down SUCC in HCA A3 division league

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hatim Ahmed Yamani (77) and Riyan Sami (55 not out) slammed half-centuries as South Stars CC defeated SUCC by 75 runs

Hyderabad: Hatim Ahmed Yamani (77) and Riyan Sami (55 not out) slammed half-centuries as South Stars CC defeated SUCC by 75 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Southern Stars CC 249/9 in 30 overs (Hatim Ahmed Yamani 77, Mohd Riyan Sami 55no; Sanjay 3/18) bt SUCC 174 in 30 overs (Md Abdur Rahman 4/29, GM Ali Hyder 3/33) All Saints 117 in 30 overs (NS Shravan 4/27) lost to Secunderabad Club 120/2 in 14.5 overs (Anuraag Haridas 56no); Youth CC 198 in 34 overs (Rakesh 4/40, Santosh 3/37) bt Amberpet CC 79 in 25 overs (Aditya 3/25, Aditya Sreekar 3/9); Lal Bahdur PG 142/8 in 35 overs (Nithin Nayak 65no) lost to Mahesh Cc 143/6 in 23.4 overs (Hrishikesh 4/37); MP Blues CC 268 in 37.2 overs (Soma S Raju 97; Veerla Ravi 3/29, B Sai Venkata 3/63) bt Kakatiya CC 152 in 29.4 overs (Sai Venkat 59; Srikanth 3/18, Prabhu 3/32); Sagar CC 86 in 23 overs (B Prasad 3/19) lost to Boys Town 88/2 in 13.4 overs; Nizam CC 127 in 38 overs (Owais Bin Ilyas 3/33) lost to Hyderabad District 128/4 in 26.4 overs; Gaganmahal CC 82 in 22 overs (Pranay 3/12) lost to MP Sporting Cc 83/2 in 7.3 overs.

