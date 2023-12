Speaker Om Birla approves Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy’s resignation

Reddy, who took oath on December 7 as minister, was assigned Roads & Buildings and Cinematography portfolios.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:37 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the resignation of Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday.

After emerging victorious in the Telangana Assembly election from Nalgonda, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy tendered his resignation from Bhongir MP post on Monday.

