Special nodal officer inspects Praja Palana counters in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Special nodal officer Prashanthi addresses applicants at a counter in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Praja Palana Special Nodal Officer M Prashanthi said that steps were taken to prevent problems at the time of receiving applications from the public. She along with Collector PS Rahul Raj inspected counter of the initiative created Dwarakanagar, Bhuktapur in Adilabad town and Mavala mandal centres at Chunchughat village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Friday.

Prashanthi said that help desks were created helping applicants in filling up applications. She stated one could drop applications by mentioning ration card number of their parents. She advised the public to utilise the opportunity and to avail benefits under six guarantees. She told the applicants to attach photocopies of Aadhar and ration card along with the applications.

Additional Collector Khusbu Gupta, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, municipal chairperson Shailaja and many other officials were present.