India: Special trains to clear Diwali rush

Special trains will be operated between various stations in India in order to clear rush of passengers during Deepavali

03:34 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Special trains will be operated between MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central, MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi – MGR Chennai Central and Surat- Brahmapur- Surat, in order to clear rush of passengers during Deepavali.

Accordingly, train No. 06073 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45hrs on November 13, 20 and 27 (Mondays) to reach Bhubaneswar at 18.30hrs the next day. (3 Trips)

In the return direction train No. 06074 Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Bhubaneswar at 21.00hrs on Nov. 14,21, and 28 (Tuesdays) to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.00hrs the next day. (3 Trips)

Stoppages: Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Bhubaneswar.

Composition: 2- 2nd AC Coaches, 2- 3rd AC Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Similarly, train No. 06071 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45hrs on Nov. 11, 18 and 25 (Saturdays) to reach Santragachi at 03.45hrs on the third day. (3 Trips)

In the return direction, train No. 06072 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Santragachi at 05.00hrs on Nov. 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.00hrs the next day. (3 Trips)

Stoppages: Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi

Composition: 14- 3rdAC Economy Coaches, 3- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches & 1- Luggage cum Brake Vans (Divyangjan Friendly) and Generator Motor Car-1.

Also, train No. 09069 Surat -Brahmapur Special will leave Surat at 14.20hrs on Nov. 8, 15, 22, and 29, and December 6, 13, 20, and 27 (Wednesdays) to reach Brahmapur at 01.15hrs on the third day. (8 Trips)

In the return direction, train No. 09070 Brahmapur- Surat Special will leave Brahmapur at 03.30hrs on Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Fridays) to reach Surat at 13.45hrs on the next day. (8 Trips)

Stoppages: Nandubar, Dharangaon, Jalgon, Bhusaval, Akola, Wardha, Ballarsha, Warangal, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa between Surat and Brahmapur.

Composition: Two- 2rdAC Coaches six- 3rdAC Coaches, eight- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches & 1-Divyagan cum Second Class, 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.