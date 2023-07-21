SR University, Cihan University enter into MoU

SR University has entered into an MoU with Cihan University of Iraq to enhance academic collaboration and embrace the potential of IoT.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hanamkonda: SR University Warangal, has entered into an MoU with Cihan University of Iraq to enhance academic collaboration and embrace the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) on Friday.

The MoU would provide a robust framework for both universities to engage in joint research endeavours, facilitating the exchange of students and faculty members between their respective campuses, the university said. Prof D Yuvaraj, an IoT specialist from Cihan University, delivered a lecture at a seminar “IoT Architecture and Its Essentials” held at the SR University here on Friday.

SR University Registrar R Archana Reddy, Dean, Faculty Affairs, Dr V Mahesh were present at the exchange of MoU documents.