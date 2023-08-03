SRU conducts orientation programme for B.Tech students

SR University (SRU) here has organized an orientation programme at its campus near here on Thursday to welcome the new batch of B.Tech students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

SRU VC Prof Deepak Garg speaking at orientation programme on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: SR University (SRU) here has organized an orientation programme at its campus near here on Thursday to welcome the new batch of B.Tech students. Addressing the gathering, Chancellor A Varada Reddy stressed the importance of high-quality education for individual, societal, and global benefits.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepak Garg advised students to actively participate in campus activities and learn continuously.

Industry professionals will guide students on career paths. Registrar Dr R Archana Reddy highlighted curriculum changes for global relevance and employability.

The mentoring system and opportunities for honours, minors, semesters abroad, and international engineering programs were explained.

Dean of Student Welfare Dr V Mahesh encouraged students to become job providers instead of job seekers. Parents, faculty members and non-teaching staff attended the event.