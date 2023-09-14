St Andrew’s School beat St Joseph 4-0 in Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Ganesh scored a hat-trick for St Andrew’s School, Bowenpally in their comfortable 4-0 win over St Joseph in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament matches being played at Loyola Degree and PG college football ground, Alwal, Secunderabad on Thursday.

In the other games, Rockwood International School edged past Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya 3-2. Neha’s brace, Tejaswi and Suhasta’s goals helped Kenedy High The Global School, Bachupally down Neo school Aizzah High School 4-0. Meanwhile, Govt Girls High School, Golkonda defeated 4-0 with Anjumbegum and Sridevi scoring two goals each.

Results: Rockwood International School 3 (Harsha 1, Kalyan 1, Srujan 1) bt Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya 2 (Charan 1, Naga Vishnu 1); Kenedy High The Global School, Bachupally 4 (Neha 2, Tejeswi 1, Suhastra 1) bt Neo school Aizzah High School 0; St Andrew’s School, Bowenpally 4 (Ganesh 3, Saicharan 1) bt St Joseph 0; Govt Girls High School, Golkonda 4 (Anjumbegum 2, Sridevi 2) bt Pallavi Model School, Alwal 0.

