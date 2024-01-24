St. Paul’s High School to celebrate 1974 batch golden jubilee on Jan 26

The alumni are planning different events to celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, felicitation to the teachers, and other programs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 10:19 PM

The alumni are planning different events to celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, felicitation to the teachers, and other programs.

Hyderabad: The alumni association of the 1974 batch students of the St. Paul’s High School, Hyderguda, will celebrate their batch’s golden jubilee on January 26 evening.

The alumni are planning different events to celebrate the occasion with cultural programmes, felicitation to the teachers, and other programs.

“We are planning to mobilise the majority of the old students for this prestigious school reunion programme to reminisce our golden memories,” said Vinod Kumar Bhashyakarla, one of the organisers.

For further details call 7032640579.