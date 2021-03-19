State allocating ample funds to local bodies: Harish Rao

Government has been allocating regular funds for Panchayats and ULBs which will help them address all the local issues, said the Finance Minister

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said the State government was allocating enough funds to urban and rural local bodies to decentralise power and administration which was totally ignored by previous governments in united Andhra Pradesh.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is aware of the importance of the Panchayats, Mandal Parishads, ZIlla Parishads and Urban Local bodies, the government has been allocating regular funds for Panchayats and ULBs which will help them address all the local issues, he said.

The Minister, who presented the Budget in the State Assembly on Thursday, participated in multiple programmes in Siddipet Assembly constituency. Talking about the Budget allocations, Rao said they would allocate enough funds to Mandal Parishads and ZIlla Parishads with an objective to strengthen them.

He observed that the effort will increase the responsibilities of MPTCs and ZPTCs besides evoking greater respect among the public. To meet these goals, Rao said that they have made Rs 500 crore exclusive Budget allocation to these bodies in 2021-22 Budget.

Saying that they were also giving equal importance to urban development, the Finance Minister said that they have allotted Rs 500 crore and Rs 200 crore for building new vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets and Vaikunta Damas across all the towns in Telangana besides allocating a monthly budget of Rs 148 crore. Various sections of people felicitated Harish Rao in Siddipet district for allocating enough funds to them.

