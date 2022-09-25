State-level basketball championship begins in Mancherial

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said both victory and defeat were natural in sports and advised players to have triumph as their goal. He along with Collector Bharathi Hollikeri inaugurated the Telangana Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship-2022 here on Sunday.

Addressing the players, Diwakar Rao told the participants to take both victory and defeat equally and said teams that displayed fighting spirit were the actual winners. He said the State government was encouraging sports and sportsmen like never before.

District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, District Basketball Association chairman G Mukesh Goud, president Jaganmohan Rao and others were present.