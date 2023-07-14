State-level U-19 badminton championship concludes in Mancherial

Earlier in the day, Government whip Balka Suman attended the finals and cheered the audiences by playing badminton with DCP Sudheer for a while.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that the government was promoting sports like never before in Telangana. He handed over prizes to winners of a State-level four-day long under-19 badminton championship (Boys and Girls) concluded here on Friday. Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kekan was present.

The winners of the championship were T Rushendra (Boys Singles) of Medak district, Andluri Tanvi Reddy (Girls Singles) from Ranga Reddy district, Shravanth Suri and TT Gnana Dattu (Boys Doubles), M Keerthy and Rihitha Pandey, and Andluri Tani Reddy and TT Gnana Dattu (Mixed doubles).

Earlier in the day, Government whip Balka Suman attended the finals and cheered the audiences by playing badminton with DCP Sudheer for a while.