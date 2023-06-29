State team to visit South Korea, Singapore: Gangula

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said a State government delegation would visit South Korea and Singapore to study tourism spots there.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said a State government delegation would visit South Korea and Singapore to study tourism spots there.

The six-member team, which will leave for the five-day tour on Thursday, will comprise Kamalakar, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and government officials including Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, Tourism MD Manohar and Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Minister said the Manair River Front project was taken up with Rs.410 crore. While Rs.310 crore was sanctioned by the Irrigation department, the remaining Rs.100 crore was contributed by the Tourism department. Fountain works were taken up with Rs.72 crore. The project was divided into two phases with the first phase to be completed by August. In order to study different facilities to be developed with Rs.250 crore, they were planning to visit world famous tourism spots based on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s instructions.

The team would be visiting Seoul in South Korea and the famous Universal Studio among other tourist places in Singapore.