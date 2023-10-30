Static Surveillance Teams undergo training in Hyderabad

To be deployed across all constituencies from November 3, these teams will be working round the clock in three shifts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Interacting with Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) at a training program conducted on Monday in Hyderabad, MCC Nodal Officer and EVDM Director Prakash Reddy urged them to be respectful toward citizens while conducting inspections.

While their vehicles will be equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV cameras, all officers are also required to register their names and locations on video while reporting to duty.

Reddy further asked officers to submit the cash and other items seized to the Returning Officers through SHOs, making sure that receipts are provided. As SST teams will record all the places and objects seized, anyone who is in the recording will be given a copy at a fixed fee.

Informing of the ban on gatherings and meetings 48 hours before polling, Additional CP Vikram Singh Mann asked officers to report any information about the presence of cash in someone’s house to Income Tax officials. That said, SSTs are restrained from entering the premises themselves.