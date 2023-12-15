Probe irregularities in Osmania University senior faculty promotions: AISF

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Osmania University council Friday demanded a thorough investigation into the irregularities in the promotions of senior professors in the university.

AISF OU president Lenin and secretary Nelli Satya demanded removal of senior professors who were “illegally” promoted and wanted strict action against those who were involved in the irregularities.

The senior professor promotion should be given to qualified and eligible professors only, they said, adding that so far, 53 professors applied for promotion and 51 were promoted as senior professors.

Citing UGC norms, they said that a professor is eligible for senior professor position if he/she publishes 10 research articles in the research journals like UGC Care list, Scopus, Web Science journal besides two research scholars should have been awarded PhD under their supervision. Lenin and Satya alleged that some professors claimed research articles published by others as their own and received promotion against the rules.