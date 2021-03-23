Students of DPS prove their mettle in chess, hockey tourneys

Hockey teaches us the value of team effort and cooperation. It requires endless dedication and hard work, the school said.

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Students of Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills— Jahnavi Upadhyayula of Class VII and Shrivatsa Upadhyayula of Class IV proved their talent in the field of chess. Jahnavi Upadhyayula won the third position in the 31st Telangana State Chess Ranking Tournament 2021 in the under 13 categories and Shrivatsa Upadhyayula won the second position in the Under 9 category in the same tournament, the school said.

Sports bring out latent abilities, promote logical thinking, and instill a sense of self-confidence. They teach the values of hard work, concentration, objectivity, and commitment. The school is proud and appreciates the sincere efforts put in by these students, it said.

Also, five students from class IV to VI from Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills have been selected for the 58th Inline National Level Hockey Competition to be held at Chandigarh from April 1 to 10th April. Rishika Reddy, Rishika S, Mutupuri Shreyas, Farhaan Khan and Rudraams Redy Mekala have made the school proud with their exceptional achievements.

Hockey teaches us the value of team effort and cooperation. It requires endless dedication and hard work, the school said. Principal Sunitha Rao wished the students on their achievement and hoped that the students will come out with flying colours and make the school proud.

The Principal said that the school focuses on the over all development of students and encourages students to take part in sports and games as part of it. Despite pandemic induced lockdown students pursued sports and games and activities of their interests at their homes and came out with good results at various competitions held for the students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .